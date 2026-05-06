Mark Stone News: Breaks up shutout bid
Stone scored a power-play goal and added four hits in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks in Game 2.
Stone's tally was too late to make a difference, but it kept the Golden Knights from getting shut out. He's up to three goals and three assists, as well as 18 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-2 rating, over eight playoff outings. The 33-year-old winger hasn't taken over on offense very much, but he'll continue to see important minutes in a top-six role.
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