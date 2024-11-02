Mark Stone News: Extends streak with assist

Stone notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Utah.

Stone has three goals and eight assists during his active six-game point streak. The winger helped out on Brett Howden's game-winning goal 2:15 into overtime Saturday. Stone is the fifth player to reach the 20-point mark this season, doing so with five goals and 15 assists over 12 contests. He's added 24 shots on net and a plus-6 rating while seeing steady top-line usage.