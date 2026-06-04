Mark Stone headshot

Mark Stone News: Forces overtime Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Stone scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Stone has three goals and an assist over four games since he returned from a lower-body injury that cost him five contests. His tally Thursday came with 1:21 left in the third period, forcing overtime, though the Golden Knights lost anyway. Stone is up to six goals, five assists, 26 shots, 21 hits and a plus-1 rating over 13 playoff appearances. He's still a bit limited, though his 19:57 of ice time in Game 2 was his highest total since Game 5 of the first round, which was a double-overtime win over the Mammoth.

Mark Stone
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Stone See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Stone See More
Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game 1 Picks: Best Bets, Predictions & Odds
NHL
Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game 1 Picks: Best Bets, Predictions & Odds
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, June 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, June 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, June 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, June 2
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
9 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 25-26
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 25-26
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
10 days ago