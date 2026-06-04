Mark Stone News: Forces overtime Thursday
Stone scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Stone has three goals and an assist over four games since he returned from a lower-body injury that cost him five contests. His tally Thursday came with 1:21 left in the third period, forcing overtime, though the Golden Knights lost anyway. Stone is up to six goals, five assists, 26 shots, 21 hits and a plus-1 rating over 13 playoff appearances. He's still a bit limited, though his 19:57 of ice time in Game 2 was his highest total since Game 5 of the first round, which was a double-overtime win over the Mammoth.
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