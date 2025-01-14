Fantasy Hockey
Mark Stone News: Garners power-play assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Stone notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Stone remains hot on offense with four goals and five helpers over seven outings in January. He has earned four power-play points over his last three contests as well. The 32-year-old winger now has 39 points (14 on the power play), 60 shots on net and a plus-20 rating through 30 appearances in 2024-25.

