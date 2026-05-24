Mark Stone News: Good to go Sunday
Stone (lower body) will play against Colorado on Sunday in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Following a five-game absence, Stone could return to a top-six role and should see power-play time in Sunday's matchup against the Avalanche. He has produced three goals, seven points, 18 shots on net and 12 hits in nine outings this postseason.
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