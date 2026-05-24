Mark Stone headshot

Mark Stone News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Stone (lower body) will play against Colorado on Sunday in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Following a five-game absence, Stone could return to a top-six role and should see power-play time in Sunday's matchup against the Avalanche. He has produced three goals, seven points, 18 shots on net and 12 hits in nine outings this postseason.

Mark Stone
Vegas Golden Knights
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