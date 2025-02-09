Mark Stone News: Grabs two points in win

Stone tallied a power-play goal and registered an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over Boston.

Stone put away the first goal of the afternoon for Vegas by redirecting a shot from Shea Theodore into the back of the net. His assist was on Tomas Hertl's game-winner with under two minutes to play. The 32-year-old winger is up to 14 goals, 35 assists, 49 points and 83 shots on net in 42 appearances this season. Saturday's performance ended a two-game drought without points for Stone. He has recently been skating for Vegas' third line and first power-play unit. With seven power-play points over his last nine games, Stone's offensive production has been at its best with a man advantage. Stone is just four points shy of his point total from a season ago and should contend to reach the 70-point mark for the second time in his career if he can stay healthy.