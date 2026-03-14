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Mark Stone News: Helps out twice on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Stone notched two power-play assists and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Stone has been back for two games after missing five due to an upper-body injury. The 33-year-old winger had a hand on both of Pavel Dorofeyev's tallies in this contest. Stone has had a couple of injury absences this season, but he's more than made up for it with 21 goals, 41 assists, 24 power-play points, 97 shots on net and a plus-19 rating over 45 appearances. His 1.38 points-per-game mark ranks sixth in the league, and he's one of 38 players in the league to be at or above a point-per-game pace with at least 10 games played through Saturday's action.

Mark Stone
Vegas Golden Knights
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