Mark Stone News: Key role in comeback win

Stone (lower body) scored a power-play goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and logged four hits in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Stone saw 15:45 of ice time in his return from a five-game absence. He had averaged 19:26 per game prior to the injury, which is likely one he'll have to manage pain with for the remainder of the postseason. Stone has four goals, five assists, 21 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-2 rating over 10 playoff contests. All of his tallies have come with the man advantage.