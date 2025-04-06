Mark Stone News: Nabs assist in win

Stone logged an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Stone had gone without a point in the first three games of April, his longest slump since a three-game dry spell from Jan. 17-20. The 32-year-old winger is making a push for just the second 70-point campaign of his career. He's at 67 points (19 goals, 48 assists) while adding 131 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a plus-22 rating across 63 appearances in 2024-25.