Mark Stone headshot

Mark Stone News: Opens scoring in Game 4 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2026 at 10:03pm

Stone scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Stone opened the scoring at 4:42 of the first period after receiving an excellent pass from Brayden McNabb. The 34-year-old Stone has three points over his last two games, with his return helping the Golden Knights complete their sweep over the Avalanche. Stone will likely benefit from the rest ahead of the Stanley Cup Finals -- he is managing a lower-body issue that has seen him limited to the third line. He's earned five goals, five assists, 23 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-1 rating over 11 playoff outings.

Mark Stone
Vegas Golden Knights
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