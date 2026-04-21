Mark Stone headshot

Mark Stone News: Opens scoring on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Stone scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Mammoth in Game 2.

Stone has a power-play tally in both games so far in this first-round series, and he's contributed at least one power-play point in five of his last six outings. The 33-year-old winger's top-line role at even strength should help him stay productive even if the Golden Knights' power play cools off. As long as Stone stays healthy, he'll be a critical part of the Vegas offense.

Mark Stone
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Stone See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Stone See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, April 21
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
7 days ago
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
NHL
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Corey Abbott
15 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Love-Hate is Real
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Love-Hate is Real
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
23 days ago