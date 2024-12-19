Mark Stone News: Picks up helper in win

Stone notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Stone has four helpers over five games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The winger has continued to play in a top-line role, and while he's not piling up multi-point efforts, his steady offense carries value in all fantasy formats. Stone is up to six goals, 19 assists, 34 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-8 rating through 18 appearances.