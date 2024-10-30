Mark Stone News: Point streak up to five games

Stone notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Stone's helper allowed him to maintain a share of the NHL's points lead through Wednesday's action. The winger is on a five-game point streak (three goals, seven helpers), and for the year, he has 19 points across 11 outings. Stone has added 24 shots on net and a plus-6 rating, and he's earned eight power-play points while seeing key minutes in all situations for the Golden Knights.