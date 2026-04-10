Mark Stone News: Pots two goals in shootout loss
Stone scored two goals on four shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.
Stone had an even-strength tally midway through the first period and scored on the power play in the second. The 33-year-old winger has five goals and two assists over his last seven outings and has played pretty well since head coach John Tortorella took over for Bruce Cassidy. Stone is at 26 goals, 69 points (25 on the power play), 123 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating over 57 appearances. He should continue to see steady top-six minutes, especially since Vegas is in a three-team battle for the top seed in the Pacific Division.
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