Mark Stone News: Provides two assists Sunday

Stone recorded a pair of assists, including one on the power play, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Kings.

Stone has five points over his last two games. He helped out on the last two goals of Tomas Hertl's hat trick in Sunday's contest. For the season, Stone is up to 56 points (23 on the power play), 99 shots on net and a plus-19 rating over 49 appearances. While he spent part of February in a third-line role, his return to the top line in March has brought his scoring numbers up again as the Golden Knights work to maintain the top spot in the Pacific Division.