Stone scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two assists in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Kings.

One of Stone's helpers also came with the man advantage. The 32-year-old winger saw his season-opening point streak end versus the Panthers on Saturday before responding with his fourth multi-point effort Tuesday. Stone is up to three goals, nine helpers, five power-play points, 15 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through seven appearances.