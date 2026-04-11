Mark Stone headshot

Mark Stone News: Reaches 70-point mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Stone scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Stone tied the game at 1-1 in the first period. The veteran winger has four goals, including two on the power play, over his last four contests. For the season, the 33-year-old has reached the 70-point mark (27 goals, 43 assists) for just the second time in his career, sitting three points back of his career-best 73 from the 2018-19 campaign. Stone has added 125 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 29 hits and a plus-22 rating over 58 appearances this season.

Mark Stone
Vegas Golden Knights
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