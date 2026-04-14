Mark Stone headshot

Mark Stone News: Records three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Stone had an even-strength goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

Even though Jack Eichel grabbed most of the praise after his four-point performance, Stone also posted a strong line and extended a prolific stretch of his own. Stone has cracked the scoresheet in seven of the Golden Knights' last nine games, tallying 11 points (seven goals, four assists) and a plus-13 rating over that impressive stretch. The efficiency has been eye-popping as well, with Stone converting 31.8 percent of his shots into goals in those nine contests.

Mark Stone
Vegas Golden Knights
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