Mark Stone News: Records three points

Stone had an even-strength goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

Even though Jack Eichel grabbed most of the praise after his four-point performance, Stone also posted a strong line and extended a prolific stretch of his own. Stone has cracked the scoresheet in seven of the Golden Knights' last nine games, tallying 11 points (seven goals, four assists) and a plus-13 rating over that impressive stretch. The efficiency has been eye-popping as well, with Stone converting 31.8 percent of his shots into goals in those nine contests.