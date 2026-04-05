Mark Stone News: Scores in Saturday's win

Stone scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Stone stretched the Golden Knights' lead to 4-1 early in the third period. He has three goals and two assists over his last five outings. The 33-year-old winger struggled initially after returning from an upper-body injury, but he looks to be back on track. For the season, he's produced 24 goals, 67 points, 117 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating over 55 appearances, matching his point total from 66 regular-season outings a year ago. He's reached the 70-point mark just once in his career, when he had 33 goals and 40 assists over 77 regular-season games between Ottawa and Vegas in 2018-19.