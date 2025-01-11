Fantasy Hockey
Mark Stone News: Scores on power play in loss

January 11, 2025

Published on January 11, 2025

Stone scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

Stone has scored in four of five games in January, and he's added a pair of assists. This tally was his first power-play points since Dec. 12 against the Jets. Stone is up to 12 goals, 36 points (11 with the man advantage), 58 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-21 rating over 28 appearances in a top-line role this season.

