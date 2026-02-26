Mark Stone News: Set to return Friday
Stone (not injury related) is slated to return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Capitals, SinBin.vegas reports.
Stone didn't appear in Wednesday's game against the Kings after playing for Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, but he should be able to join the Golden Knights ahead of Friday's matchup in Washington. Across 41 appearances this year, Stone has racked up 21 goals, 39 assists, 34 blocked shots and 17 hits while averaging 19:33 of ice time.
