Mark Stone News: Three assists Friday

Stone recorded three assists, including two on the power play, in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Stone was a constant threat to the Stars' defense, and he managed to get involved in each of the Golden Knights' three goals -- two from Jack Eichel and the remaining one from Shea Theodore. Stone recorded a multi-point effort for a second straight contest Friday and continues to dazzle as one of the Golden Knights' primary playmaking options -- even if he has gone through a rough patch of late. He's up to 14 points (five goals, nine assists) across 12 games in January.