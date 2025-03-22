Mark Stone News: Three-point effort in win

Stone scored a goal on three shots, dished two power-play assists, added two PIM, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Stone's goal in the second period also ended up being his fourth game-winner of the campaign. The 32-year-old winger has three goals and eight assists over 10 outings in March, though he had been limited to just one assist across his previous four games. For the season, he's at 18 goals, 43 helpers, 113 shots on net and a plus-20 rating through 55 appearances. While he has missed some time in 2024-25, Stone has been healthy enough to cross the 60-point threshold for the first time since 2020-21. He's still got enough time to take a run at his career-high 73 points from 2018-19, but that might be a bit of a long shot.