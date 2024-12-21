Fantasy Hockey
Mark Stone News: Three-point showing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Stone scored an empty-net goal on two shots, dished two assists and went plus-4 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

This was Stone's first multi-point effort in six games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The empty-netter was also his first goal in that span. The 32-year-old winger has been excellent when in the lineup this season, producing seven goals, 21 helpers, 36 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 19 appearances in a top-line role.

Mark Stone
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
