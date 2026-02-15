Mark Stone headshot

Mark Stone News: Three points including GWG

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Stone scored a shorthanded goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Canada's 10-2 rout of France during Olympic round-robin play Sunday.

The Golden Knights winger gave his squad a 3-1 lead just before the first intermission, with his tally proving to be the game-winner, before having a hand in goals by Sidney Crosby in the second period and Macklin Celebrini in the third. Stone is having a strong tournament in his first Olympics, scoring two goals and four points in three games, and he'll look to add to those totals when Canada faces the winner of a Czechia-Denmark qualifying tilt in Wednesday's quarterfinal.

Mark Stone
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Stone See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Stone See More
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 15
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
11 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
11 days ago
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
NHL
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
Author Image
Jan Levine
19 days ago