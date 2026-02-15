Mark Stone News: Three points including GWG
Stone scored a shorthanded goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Canada's 10-2 rout of France during Olympic round-robin play Sunday.
The Golden Knights winger gave his squad a 3-1 lead just before the first intermission, with his tally proving to be the game-winner, before having a hand in goals by Sidney Crosby in the second period and Macklin Celebrini in the third. Stone is having a strong tournament in his first Olympics, scoring two goals and four points in three games, and he'll look to add to those totals when Canada faces the winner of a Czechia-Denmark qualifying tilt in Wednesday's quarterfinal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Stone See More
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 15Yesterday
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot6 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 411 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 411 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Stone See More