Mark Stone News: Ties game on power play
Stone scored a power-play goal on four shots and added three hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth in Game 1.
Stone tied the game at 2-2 in the third period. The 33-year-old winger has six goals and four assists over his last nine outings after ending the regular season in good form. Stone tied his career high with 73 points in just 60 regular-season appearances this year. He's a veteran of 112 playoff games from previous postseason runs, totaling 41 goals and 85 points in those contests.
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