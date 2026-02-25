Mark Stone News: Won't play against Los Angeles

Stone won't play in Wednesday's game against the Kings after playing for Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Stone is one of several players who won't suit up for the Golden Knights during their first game following the Olympic break. Stone will have the opportunity to rest for Wednesday's matchup, but head coach Bruce Cassidy said that he's hopeful the 33-year-old will be ready to join the team ahead of Friday's game against the Capitals.