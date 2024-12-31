Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marshall Rifai headshot

Marshall Rifai News: Called up by Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Rifai was recalled by the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Rifai spent the past few weeks with AHL Toronto, but he'll rejoin the NHL club ahead of Tuesday's game against the Islanders since Oliver Ekman-Larsson (illness) and Pontus Holmberg (illness) have been ruled out. Rifai made just two appearances for the Maple Leafs last year and hasn't yet appeared in the NHL this season, so he'll likely serve as an additional depth option while the club is shorthanded.

Marshall Rifai
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now