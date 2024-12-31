Marshall Rifai News: Called up by Toronto

Rifai was recalled by the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Rifai spent the past few weeks with AHL Toronto, but he'll rejoin the NHL club ahead of Tuesday's game against the Islanders since Oliver Ekman-Larsson (illness) and Pontus Holmberg (illness) have been ruled out. Rifai made just two appearances for the Maple Leafs last year and hasn't yet appeared in the NHL this season, so he'll likely serve as an additional depth option while the club is shorthanded.