Marshall Warren News: Inks one-year deal
Warren signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Friday.
Warren saw action in eight regular-season games for the Isles this year, recording three assists, seven shots and seven hits while averaging 11:29 of ice time. With several defensemen out of contract this summer, there could be an open spot on the blue line heading into Opening Night of the 2026-27 campaign.
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