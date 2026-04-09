Marshall Warren News: Three helpers for Bridgeport
Warren recorded three assists in AHL Bridgeport's 6-5 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.
Warren earned his first multi-point effort since Jan. 30 with this performance. The defenseman has six goals, 30 points, 99 shots on net and a plus-11 rating over 51 appearances this season, a big jump from his 17-point effort over 53 contests in the 2024-25 regular season. He's also seen some NHL time in 2025-26, earning three assists over eight games for the Islanders.
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