Marshall Warren News: Three helpers for Bridgeport

Warren recorded three assists in AHL Bridgeport's 6-5 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

Warren earned his first multi-point effort since Jan. 30 with this performance. The defenseman has six goals, 30 points, 99 shots on net and a plus-11 rating over 51 appearances this season, a big jump from his 17-point effort over 53 contests in the 2024-25 regular season. He's also seen some NHL time in 2025-26, earning three assists over eight games for the Islanders.