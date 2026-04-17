Martin Chromiak News: Gathers three points in AHL win
Chromiak scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Ontario's 4-1 win over San Diego on Friday.
Chromiak has put up steady offense lately with seven goals and five assists over his last 10 outings. The forward has taken a bit step forward with 28 goals and 56 points over 70 outings with the Reign this season. The 23-year-old is still grinding in the AHL as he awaits his first chance to play at the NHL level.
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