Martin Chromiak News: Three-point game in AHL win

Chromiak scored twice and added an assist in AHL Ontario's 3-2 win over Tucson on Friday.

Chromiak has earned eight goals and four assists over his last 13 outings. He's taken a big step forward this season with 24 goals, 49 points and a plus-1 rating over 63 contests. Chromiak is still waiting for his NHL debut, but he's proving he can score at the AHL level.