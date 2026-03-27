Martin Chromiak headshot

Martin Chromiak News: Three-point game in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Chromiak scored twice and added an assist in AHL Ontario's 3-2 win over Tucson on Friday.

Chromiak has earned eight goals and four assists over his last 13 outings. He's taken a big step forward this season with 24 goals, 49 points and a plus-1 rating over 63 contests. Chromiak is still waiting for his NHL debut, but he's proving he can score at the AHL level.

Martin Chromiak
Los Angeles Kings
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