Martin Fehervary Injury: Done for postseason

Fehervary underwent knee surgery Monday to repair his meniscus and will be shut down for the rest of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Fehervary sustained his knee injury in the penultimate game of the regular season and will now have to miss the Caps' entire postseason run. The 25-year-old blueliner will end his 2024-25 campaign having notched five goals and 20 helpers, both career highs, in 81 regular-season contests. With Fehervary shelved, Alexander Alexeyev will get an extended run in the playoffs.