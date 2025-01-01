Fantasy Hockey
Martin Fehervary headshot

Martin Fehervary Injury: Is day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Fehervary missed Wednesday's practice after being struck in the face by a stick during Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Boston, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Fehervary is regarded as day-to-day and is expected to be re-evaluated Thursday. He has seven assists, 69 hits and 79 blocks in 37 outings in 2024-25. If he can't play in Thursday's tilt against Minnesota, then Dylan McIlrath might draw into the lineup.

Martin Fehervary
Washington Capitals
