Martin Fehervary Injury: Is day-to-day

Fehervary missed Wednesday's practice after being struck in the face by a stick during Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Boston, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Fehervary is regarded as day-to-day and is expected to be re-evaluated Thursday. He has seven assists, 69 hits and 79 blocks in 37 outings in 2024-25. If he can't play in Thursday's tilt against Minnesota, then Dylan McIlrath might draw into the lineup.