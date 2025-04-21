Martin Fehervary Injury: Not expected to play

Fehervary (lower body) hasn't resumed skating yet, and he likely won't play in Game 1 versus Montreal on Monday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Fehervary will miss his second straight game after sitting out Thursday's 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh. He concluded the 2024-25 regular season with five goals, 25 points, 76 shots on net, 150 blocked shots and 139 hits across 81 appearances. Fehervary will probably be replaced in Monday's lineup by Alexander Alexeyev or Dylan McIlrath.