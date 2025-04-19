Fantasy Hockey
Martin Fehervary headshot

Martin Fehervary Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Fehervary (undisclosed) didn't participate in Saturday's practice, and it's unclear if he will play in Game 1 versus Montreal on Monday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Fehervary didn't play in Washington's regular-season finale against Pittsburgh on Thursday. If the 25-year-old Fehervary is unavailable for the team's playoff opener, Alexander Alexeyev could be in the lineup.

Martin Fehervary
Washington Capitals
