Martin Fehervary News: Deals assist Thursday

Fehervary notched an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Mammoth.

Fehervary has been limited two assists over 16 outings since his Feb. 2 goal versus the Islanders. The 26-year-old defenseman remains a regular in the lineup even while the Capitals are carrying nine blueliners, but he's not playing because of his offense. He's at 22 points, 67 shots on net, 102 hits, 157 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 72 appearances, offering steady shutdown defense.