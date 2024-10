Fehervary tallied a shorthanded assist and a plus-3 rating during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

The shorthanded helper gives Fehervary his first point of the 2024-25 season and ends a five-game point drought. The rugged defenseman is relied upon for important minutes against the top opposition, but Fehervary's lack of offensive polish keeps him off the radar in most fantasy circles.