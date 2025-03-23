Martin Fehervary News: Dishes two apples in win

Fehervary distributed two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win against Florida.

Fehervary posted a strong second period with two secondary helpers across a six-minute span in Saturday's contest. With his two tallies, the 25-year-old defenseman is up to 18 assists, 22 points, 139 blocks and 121 hits in 70 games this season. Fehervary has provided excellent category coverage throughout the season and his recent presence on Washington's scoresheets makes him an extremely well-rounded blueliner in fantasy. He has seven points and his last 10 games and is hot at the right time with the fantasy playoffs upon us. He should be available in most leagues and is a worthy addition to rosters in all league formats.