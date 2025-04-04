Martin Fehervary News: Finds twine Friday

Fehervary scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Fehervary has turned up the offense since the start of March, contributing three goals and 10 points over his last 17 contests. That stretch has propelled him to a career year with five goals, 25 points, 72 shots on net, 133 hits, 143 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating across 76 appearances. Fantasy managers in need of well-rounded production could stream Fehervary late in the season, though he won't chip in any power-play points.