Martin Fehervary News: Generates assist Tuesday

Fehervary logged an assist, three shots on goal and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Fehervary has helpers in back-to-back contests after going six games without a point. The 25-year-old plays in a top-four role, but he won't off the steadiest offense, instead working as a shutdown blueliner. This season, he's produced six helpers, 21 shots on net, 53 hits and 57 blocked shots over 25 appearances, putting him on a pace that could lead to his first 20-point campaign.