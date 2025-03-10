Martin Fehervary News: Grabs goal Sunday

Fehervary scored a goal and blocked three shots in Sunday's 4-2 win against the Kraken.

Fehervary's tally opened scoring for the Capitals, which tied the game at one apiece less than a minute into the second period. The 25-year-old blueliner is up to four goals, 18 points, 113 hits and 129 blocks in 64 games this season. With Sunday's goal, Fehervary set a new career-high in points, passing the 17-point mark he set three seasons ago. He has performed strongly on Washington's third-line defensive pairing with Matt Roy. He provides great category coverage for fantasy and ranks in the league's top 20 in blocks. Fehervary holds good value in deeper leagues due to his stat contributions across the board.