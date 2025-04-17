Martin Fehervary News: Not in lineup Thursday

Fehervary (rest) will miss Washington's season finale against Pittsburgh on Thursday, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

The Capitals are dressing just five defensemen along with 13 forwards, but they should shift back to the usual six blueliners for Game 1 of their first-round series against Montreal on Monday. Fehervary is concluding the regular season with five goals, 25 points, 139 hits and 150 blocks across 81 appearances.