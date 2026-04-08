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Martin Fehervary News: Produces two points Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Fehervary scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Maple Leafs.

It was a rare big game on offense for Fehervary, who helped out on a Dylan Strome goal in the first period before scoring one of his own in the second. Fehervary hadn't scored since Feb. 2 versus the Islanders, and he had just three helpers over 21 contests in between tallies. The defenseman is up to five goals and 25 points over 78 appearances, exactly matching his offensive production from 81 regular-season outings last year. He's added 71 shots on net, 106 hits, 174 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a plus-14 rating while filling a shutdown role in the Capitals' top four.

Martin Fehervary
Washington Capitals
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