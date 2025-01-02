Martin Fehervary News: Ready to rock Thursday

Fehervary (face) will be in the lineup versus Minnesota on Thursday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Fehervary did not return to action Tuesday after he was hit in the face as he underwent concussion protocol late in the game and there was no time to return. Fehervary's x-ray was negative and while there is some bruising and soreness, he is good to go. He has seven assists, 69 hits and 79 blocked shots in 37 contests this season.