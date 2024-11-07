Martin Fehervary News: Supplies assist in win

Fehervary notched an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Fehervary snapped a six-game point drought when he helped out on Alex Ovechkin's third-period tally. The 25-year-old Fehervary looks set to stay in a top-four role, albeit with a defensive focus, while Jakob Chychrun (upper body) is out. Fehervary has two helpers, nine shots on net, 31 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 12 appearances this season.