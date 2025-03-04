Martin Fehervary News: Two-point effort Monday

Fehervary scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and blocked five shots in Monday's 5-4 shootout win over the Senators.

Fehervary has two multi-point efforts over his last six games, but he's been held off the scoresheet in the other four contests in that span. The 25-year-old is not a steady source of offense, instead filling a shutdown role on the Capitals' blue line. For the season, he has matched his career high from 2021-22 with 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) while adding 58 shots on net, 111 hits, 122 blocks and a plus-12 rating over 61 appearances.