Martin Gernat News: Two-point effort against Sweden

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Gernat scored a goal and added an assist in Slovakia's 5-3 loss to Sweden in Olympic round-robin play Saturday.

The 32-year-old blueliner continued a strong tournament that has seen him deliver a goal and four points in three games for Slovakia. Gernat has spent the last three seasons with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl in the KHL, producing 11 goals and 29 points over 52 games in 2025-26.

Martin Gernat
 Free Agent
