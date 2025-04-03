Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Martin Necas headshot

Martin Necas Injury: Unavailable vs. Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 2:59pm

Necas (undisclosed) is expected to miss Thursday's game against Columbus, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Necas has 27 goals and 81 points in 76 outings between Carolina and Colorado in 2024-25. Jonathan Drouin (lower body) is also set to exit the lineup, while Jimmy Vesey and Miles Wood will draw in. Necas' absence might also result in Ross Colton serving on the top line alongside Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon.

Martin Necas
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now