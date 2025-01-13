Martin Necas News: Assists on both goals in loss

Necas logged two assists, including one on the power play, and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

This was Necas' first multi-point effort since Dec. 5 against the Avalanche. He was cold in late December but has turned things around with a goal and five helpers over his last eight contests. The 25-year-old forward has reached the 50-point mark for the third straight campaign, earning 15 goals, 35 assists, 103 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-1 rating over 44 appearances. He's picked up 21 of those points with the man advantage.